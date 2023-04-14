Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Woodbois (LON:WBI) Target Price to GBX 3

Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Woodbois Price Performance

Woodbois stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.10. Woodbois has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.02.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

