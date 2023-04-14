Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Woodbois (LON:WBI) Target Price to GBX 3

Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Woodbois Price Performance
Woodbois stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.10. Woodbois has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.02.
Woodbois Company Profile
