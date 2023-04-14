CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $616,117.55 and $6.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,680.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00315115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00073613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.00530024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00431622 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

