CannabisCoin Hits Market Cap of $608,670.05 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $608,670.05 and $6.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,269.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00314102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00073713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00534535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00432297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

