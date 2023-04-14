Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

