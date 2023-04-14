Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 26,732 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

