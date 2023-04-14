Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 5,560 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $39.59. 8,767,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,249,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

