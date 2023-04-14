Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Acacia Research makes up about 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Acacia Research worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 307,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 532,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.69. 51,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,754. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 211.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

