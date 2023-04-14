Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Invesco Global Water ETF comprises about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 1,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

