Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RYT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $283.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

