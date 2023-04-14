Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 58 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,677,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,260,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,487. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.