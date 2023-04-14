Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 5.7 %

Boeing stock traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. 11,697,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.31. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

