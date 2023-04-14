Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT – Get Rating) were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 34,144,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 43,772,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.97 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.54.

Caracal Gold Company Profile

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine covering an area of 586,600 km located in Narok County, Kenya. The company was formerly known as Papillon Holdings Plc and changed its name to Caracal Gold plc in September 2021.

