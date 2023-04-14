Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.89

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.89 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 96.80 ($1.20). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.19), with a volume of 785,156 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £344.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,425.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.90.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

