Cardano Trading Up 15.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.29 billion and approximately $661.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.49 or 0.06874822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,771,327,337 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

