Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 1,518,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,255. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.