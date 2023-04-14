Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $104.26. 448,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

