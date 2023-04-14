Castleview Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GS traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $336.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,953. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

