Castleview Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 1,113,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,659. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

