Castleview Partners LLC Has $362,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.27. 587,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,085. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.