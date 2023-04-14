Castleview Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,840,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,498,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

VET traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,620. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.21. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.