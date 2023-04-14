Castleview Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 163,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 41,858 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 440.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DEED stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,634. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

