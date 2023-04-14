CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.17

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 38634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CBIZ Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in CBIZ by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
