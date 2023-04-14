Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (BATS:RYSE) Trading Down 0.1%

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (BATS:RYSE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.66. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

