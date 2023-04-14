CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $71.58 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $71.58 million and $4.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,473.08 or 0.99988542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09063407 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,899,272.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

