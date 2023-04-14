Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.