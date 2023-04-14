Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $19.01. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 23,944 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $51,589.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,972,143. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $738,446.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 222,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,252 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

