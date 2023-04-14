CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 7,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $573.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir(GGR); Equipment; and Non-Operated Resources.

