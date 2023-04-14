Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.69 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Chain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $93.03 million and $7.69 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

