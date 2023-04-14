Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $231.75 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

