Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.41 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.