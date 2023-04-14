Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,685,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
