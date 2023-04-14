Chatham Capital Group Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

