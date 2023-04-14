Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 4,560 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.