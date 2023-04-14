Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

