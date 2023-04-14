Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $179.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.11.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.09 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

