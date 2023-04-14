Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Up 1.3 %

Chewy stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.94 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.