China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAASGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

CAAS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 90,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.