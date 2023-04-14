China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

CAAS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 90,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

