China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ CHNR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 58,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
