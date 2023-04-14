Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CHRD opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 23.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $109,332,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

