Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

