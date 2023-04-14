Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 53,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,025. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

