Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

