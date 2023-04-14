CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

TSE:CXF opened at C$9.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.24 and a 12-month high of C$10.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.