CIBC Cuts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$37.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. 83,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.88. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

