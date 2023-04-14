CIBC Trims ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Target Price to C$22.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. Barclays set a C$22.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.41.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARX stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.33. 753,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The stock has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.99.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.