Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $44,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 108,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,656 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.