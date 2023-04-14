Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.78 and traded as high as C$9.38. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.93, with a volume of 374,867 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Cineplex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.78. The stock has a market cap of C$561.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

