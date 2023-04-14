Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 987,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,465,513 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.