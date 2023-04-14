Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,591,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,377,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

