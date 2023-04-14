Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Up 4.3% on Earnings Beat

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.34. 5,630,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 19,430,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.51. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

